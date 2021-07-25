The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.