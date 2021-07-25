The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.