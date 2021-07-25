The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REAL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,762 shares of company stock worth $2,583,489. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $38,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.