The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth about $83,148,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.86. 2,823,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,678. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

