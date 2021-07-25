The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.40

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and traded as high as $13.58. The Weir Group shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 4,795 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

