Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.