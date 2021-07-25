Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
TBPH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $22.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
