THORChain Hits Market Capitalization of $804.26 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00009976 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $804.26 million and $73.54 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00139351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,424.42 or 0.99974598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.00865037 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

