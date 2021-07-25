Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $192.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

