Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,077 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Gannett worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.17 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

