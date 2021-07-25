Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Unitil were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 35.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 22.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

