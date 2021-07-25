Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,707 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.26% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBWM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $498.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

