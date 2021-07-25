Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 411,575 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411,575 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.