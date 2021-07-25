Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,989,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after acquiring an additional 709,035 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,608,000.

AKR stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 349.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

