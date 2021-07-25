Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $21.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.59. 12,735,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,329,936. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980 over the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

