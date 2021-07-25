Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 269,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 324.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,280. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

