TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $89.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,756.32. 1,318,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,776.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,512.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

