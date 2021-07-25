TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 907 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $77.54. 6,560,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,193,372. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.