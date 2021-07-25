TownSquare Capital LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 102.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $695,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

