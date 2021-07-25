TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,354,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.22. 6,804,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,119. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

