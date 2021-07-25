TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $115.92. The company had a trading volume of 168,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

