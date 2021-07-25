TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 4,902 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,310,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

