Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $193.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry year to date driven by a robust surprise trend. The company’s earnings and sales beat estimates in second-quarter 2021, marking the sixth straight earnings surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from robust comps growth across all regions and key categories on strength in demand for seasonal categories and everyday merchandise such as consumable, usable and edible products. It witnessed record e-commerce sales in the second quarter on the back of mobile app and the Neighbor's Club loyalty program. Management raised its 2021 view. The company’s Life Out Here and ‘ONETractor’ strategies also bode well. However, higher imports, freight, wages, and commodity costs remain concerns. Consequently, it expects gross margin to decline in the second half of 2021.”

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.52.

TSCO stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

