TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RNW. CSFB cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

RNW opened at C$21.50 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$14.76 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.38.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

