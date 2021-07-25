Treat DAO One Day Volume Hits $822.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.17 million and $822.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003431 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00121135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00140335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.70 or 1.00210936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00873249 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

