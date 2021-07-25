Treatt’s (TET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Treatt (LON:TET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday.

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt stock opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Treatt has a 12-month low of GBX 502 ($6.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,149.42. The firm has a market cap of £635.23 million and a P/E ratio of 47.76.

In related news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total value of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

About Treatt

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.