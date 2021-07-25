Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ Quiet Period Will Expire on July 28th (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ (NASDAQ:TRMR) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had issued 6,768,953 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $128,610,107 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $21.83 on Friday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

