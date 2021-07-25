Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.09.

PACW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,619,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,072,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,517,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

