Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 65,654 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $24,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 4,222.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 804,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

GLNG opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

