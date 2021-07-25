Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Kennametal worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT opened at $34.70 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 289.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

