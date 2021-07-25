Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

