Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 28,513 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 312.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,513 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ALLETE by 260.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $69.59 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

