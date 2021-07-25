Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,224 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Morningstar by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1,133.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,605,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,425,715.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,183 shares of company stock valued at $65,122,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.84.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.