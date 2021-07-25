Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) a C$42.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB upped their price target on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.50.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$9.07 and a twelve month high of C$40.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.24%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.