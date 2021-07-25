Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 49,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.88, for a total transaction of $14,497,560.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $409.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

