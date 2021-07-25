UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Calithera Biosciences worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.06 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.