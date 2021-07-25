UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $274,000 Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

ORLA stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $888.80 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

