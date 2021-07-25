UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBCAA opened at $48.60 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.