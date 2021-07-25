UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 20.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 31,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 68.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

