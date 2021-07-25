UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 278.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

FLY stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Fly Leasing Limited has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $80.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.32 million. Fly Leasing had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 37.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

