UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 437.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $339.24 million, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

