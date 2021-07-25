UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,134.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 784.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

