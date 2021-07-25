UBS Group AG Sells 4,404 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $15.30 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $319.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

