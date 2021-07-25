UBS Group Increases Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $15.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.72.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,053,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Embraer by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 767,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

