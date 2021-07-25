UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post sales of $301.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.16 million to $307.20 million. UDR reported sales of $305.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in UDR by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 88,609 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in UDR by 1,502.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,084 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in UDR by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,514. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $55.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

