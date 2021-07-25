Uniphar (LON:UPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $309.64

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309.64 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 309.64 ($4.05), with a volume of 3476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Uniphar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £838.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.20.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.