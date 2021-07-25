United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.50 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

USM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.13.

United States Cellular stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in United States Cellular by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in United States Cellular by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 104,820 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United States Cellular by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

