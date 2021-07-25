Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 42.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,976 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 33,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

UE stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.83. 429,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,062. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

