USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $16.74

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $16.23. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 624 shares.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -954.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 200.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

