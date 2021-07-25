USDX (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006254 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

