Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

ACC opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

